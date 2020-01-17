Clemson Superstar Travis Etienne Uses Bible Verse To Announce He's Forgoing NFL Draft, Returning for Senior Year

Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday.

Etienne tweeted his announcement along with a Bible verse, Matthew 16:26: “What will it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?”

Matthew 16:26 “What will it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?” #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/r6ZifftnmM — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) January 17, 2020

Etienne became Clemson’s all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team’s 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship.

Etienne said his coaches, teammates and fans have helped him become a stronger man and football player these past three years.

“God has blessed me so much during my time here with the three playoff appearances, three ACC titles, two national championship berths and a national title,” he said. “But my most memorable moments have been all the work I’ve put in with my brothers on the team and enjoying every minute of the journey.

“I thank God for leading me here and lighting the steps on my path to where I am today and where my faith in Him will carry me next.”

While he’s dreamed of playing in the NFL, he said, “I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either” before saying he would be back.

“I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season,” Etienne said.

Etienne was projected as a second-round selection if he chose to turn pro.

He gained 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Etienne holds the ACC career mark with 56 rushing TDs.

Clemson fans and others applauded his decision.

As a fan of football, coach of football, and father of two boys. I can not express how much I respect this tweet. Hope you get everything you ever wanted young man. — Pat Jersey (@Pbeam732) January 17, 2020

With this announcement, Travis now rivals Deshaun and Christian as my favorite Tigers of all time! 😊 — All Things Clemson (@ClemsonAll) January 17, 2020

Awesome! What a blessing to get to watch you play for the Tigers one more year!! Can’t wait! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/x7lwLxjFd8 — Tony the Tiger Haguewood (@TonyHaguewood) January 17, 2020

Although I wished you played for @LSUfootball Tigers – you are an amazing young man.❤@ClemsonFB is a good team. Your note was beautiful. God Bless You @swaggy_t1 & @ClemsonFB. Maybe a rematch in 2020.

Tigers 🐅 vs Tigers 🐅 — TrumpNolaMom- 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@pedsscrub) January 17, 2020

Etienne followed the path of his former teammates in defensive line All-Americans Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins, all of whom came back for their senior years after losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals following the 2017 season.

The group all became first-round NFL picks after helping Clemson win the national championship last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

