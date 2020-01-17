SECTIONS
Lifestyle News Sports
Print

Clemson Superstar Travis Etienne Uses Bible Verse To Announce He's Forgoing NFL Draft, Returning for Senior Year

Travis Etienne of the Clemson Tigers runs the ball against LSU during the first quarter in the College Football Playoff championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020.Kevin C. Cox / Getty ImagesTravis Etienne of the Clemson Tigers runs the ball against LSU during the first quarter in the College Football Playoff championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published January 17, 2020 at 1:51pm
Print

Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday.

Etienne tweeted his announcement along with a Bible verse, Matthew 16:26: “What will it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?”

Etienne became Clemson’s all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team’s 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

Etienne said his coaches, teammates and fans have helped him become a stronger man and football player these past three years.

“God has blessed me so much during my time here with the three playoff appearances, three ACC titles, two national championship berths and a national title,” he said. “But my most memorable moments have been all the work I’ve put in with my brothers on the team and enjoying every minute of the journey.

Do you think Clemson will win the national championship next season?

“I thank God for leading me here and lighting the steps on my path to where I am today and where my faith in Him will carry me next.”

While he’s dreamed of playing in the NFL, he said, “I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either” before saying he would be back.

“I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season,” Etienne said.

Etienne was projected as a second-round selection if he chose to turn pro.

He gained 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Etienne holds the ACC career mark with 56 rushing TDs.

RELATED: Cameras Catch LSU, Clemson Players in Powerful Moment of Prayer Before CFP Championship Game

Clemson fans and others applauded his decision.

Etienne followed the path of his former teammates in defensive line All-Americans Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins, all of whom came back for their senior years after losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals following the 2017 season.

The group all became first-round NFL picks after helping Clemson win the national championship last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







AT&T Under Pressure from US Government for Complying with Socialist Venezuela Censorship
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Titles, No Longer 'Working Members' of Royal Family
Fearing Senate Trial Schedule, Dem Senators Start Blitzing Early Voting States
Meet Trump's Star-Studded Impeachment Defense Team
Trump Makes Inroads with Black Voters Through Church Outreach
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×