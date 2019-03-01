SECTIONS
UK FM meets Yemen rebels in Oman to discuss port city truce

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 9:10am
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni rebels say their representatives have met with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to discuss the situation in and around Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida.

The rebels, known as Houthis, say they have discussed the implementation of peace deals from December talks with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The U.N. said in February that Yemen’s warring sides have agreed on the first stage of a mutual pullout of forces from Hodeida.

Both sides agreed to a cease-fire in December, as well as a prisoner exchange that has yet to take place. Both sides have traded accusations of hindering the deals.

Yemen has been embroiled in a stalemated war pitting a Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

