SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

UK Labour Party suspends lawmaker over anti-Semitism remarks

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 10:49am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party says it has suspended a lawmaker who was filmed telling a meeting that the party had been “too apologetic” and “given too much ground” in its response to anti-Semitism allegations.

Labour said Wednesday that Chris Williamson had been suspended from the party pending an investigation.

The party called the comments “deeply offensive and inappropriate.”

Williamson later apologized, saying he had not intended to “minimize the cancerous and pernicious nature of anti-Semitism,” but many colleagues and Jewish groups rejected his apology.

Labour has been riven by allegations that the party has become hostile to Jews under leader Jeremy Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians.

TRENDING: Bongino Blasts AOC over $52K Salary for Staffers: ‘She’s NOT Paying This “Living Wage,” You Are’

Last week nine lawmakers quit the party to sit as independents, partly over the party’s failure to root out anti-Semitism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Ukrainian court strikes down anti-corruption law
UK Labour Party suspends lawmaker over anti-Semitism remarks
Ukraine drops out of Eurovision after spat with singer
US to demolish Trump’s border wall prototypes in San Diego
The Latest: Fed to end runoff of bond holdings this year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×