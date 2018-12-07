UK leader deploys ministers to sell Brexit deal to public

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is deploying 30 members of her government throughout the country to rally support for her deal on leaving the European Union.

Treasury chief Philip Hammond and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are among the senior ministers who are making appearances around Britain in an effort to win popular support for the agreement and put pressure on lawmakers to approve the deal.

May says people in Britain “want us to get on with it,” and that it is important ministers speak with communities to explain how her Brexit deal “works for them.”

The House of Commons is scheduled to vote on the plan Tuesday. May has shrugged off calls to postpone the vote despite forecasts that lawmakers are likely to reject it.

