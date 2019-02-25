SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

UK leader May under mounting pressure to delay Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a meeting of leaders at an EU-Arab summit at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Leaders from European Union and Arab League countries are holding their first-ever summit, meeting in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss migration, security and business deals. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 3:17am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 3:23am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to delay the country’s departure from the European Union, after she postponed a vote in Parliament on her Brexit deal with the bloc.

May is holding meetings with EU leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday at an EU-Arab League summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, as she seeks elusive changes to the U.K.-EU divorce agreement.

Britain’s Parliament has rejected the deal once, and May has just over a month to get it approved by lawmakers before Britain’s scheduled departure day of March 29. May says a new vote won’t be held this week and could come as late as March 12.

A group of lawmakers will try this week to force the government to delay Brexit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







UK leader May under mounting pressure to delay Brexit
Russia: US asks for advice on North Korea talks
As Nigeria counts votes, observers criticize delays in poll
US-China battle over Huawei comes to head at tech show
AP Explains: What to watch as Nigeria awaits vote results
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×