SECTIONS
Crime WJ Wire World News
Print

UK Makes Move To Criminalize Membership in Hezbollah

Hezbollah fighters parade Nov. 12, 2010, in Beirut, Lebanon.Hussein Malla / APHezbollah fighters parade Nov. 12, 2010, in Beirut, Lebanon. The British government will make inciting support for Hezbollah a criminal offense as senior officials accused the Iran-backed organization of destabilizing the Middle East. (Hussein Malla / AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 7:24am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 9:53am
Print

The British government will make inciting support for Hezbollah a criminal offense as senior officials accused the Iran-backed organization of destabilizing the Middle East.

A draft order in the U.K. Parliament on Monday would ban membership in Hezbollah, along with two other groups.

Subject to Parliament’s approval, the order would go into effect Friday and being a member or inviting support for Hezbollah would be a criminal offense, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Hezbollah made electoral gains in Lebanon last year and now has three ministers in the government.

The U.S. and others accuse the group of destabilizing the region through its military intervention in Syria on the side of President Bashar Assad’s government.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he would take action against organizations that threaten safety and security and in Hezbollah’s case destabilize the Middle East.

“We are no longer able to distinguish between their already banned military wing and the political party,” Javid said. “Because of this, I have taken the decision to proscribe the group in its entirety.”

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah officials in Beirut.

The European Union put the armed wing of Hezbollah on its terrorism blacklist in 2013, due to Hezbollah’s alleged role in blowing up an Israeli tour bus in Bulgaria. But unlike the United States, it had up till now differentiated between the group’s military and political wings.

Do you think membership in Hezbollah should be a criminal offense?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The group does not specifically divide itself into armed and political wings, and its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has said the group does not operate as two wings.

The British ban comes as the United States is increasing its pressure on Hezbollah, placing several sets of sanctions on the group and its regional backer, Iran.

Last week, the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon described what she labeled as Hezbollah’s “growing” role in the new Lebanese cabinet as a threat to the country’s stability.

U.S. officials have also expressed concern that Hezbollah would exploit the ministries it runs to funnel money to fund the group’s operations.

Ansaroul Islam, which seeks to impose its strict view of Salafist Sharia law in Burkina Faso, and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam Wal-Muslimin, which has similar aspirations in Africa’s Sahel region, were also banned Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Joe Biden: ‘Don’t be surprised’ if I run for president
MLB will use independent Atlantic League to experiment rules
‘Chicago’ dramas do big business for NBC
Video: EPA gave false statement after AP reporter manhandled
United Methodist Delegates Uphold Church’s Ban on Gay Marriage in Heated Vote
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×