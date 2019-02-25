UK Met Office measures warmest February day on record

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s meteorological agency says temperatures have reached 20.3 C (68.5 F) in the west of the country, marking a record high for February.

The Met Office said Monday that the mercury in Trawsgoed, Wales, beat the previous February record of 19.7 C (67.4 F).

The agency said it’s also the first time it has recorded temperatures above 20 C (68 F) during the winter months.

A high pressure region is forecast to bring unseasonably warm weather to other parts of the continent, with large parts of Western Europe expected to see temperatures in the high teens over the coming days.

