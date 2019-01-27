UK PM May faces bruising week with Brexit challenges

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May faces another bruising week in Parliament, with lawmakers planning to challenge her minority Conservative government for control of Britain’s uncertain Brexit policy.

The political jockeying escalated Sunday ahead of Parliament’s plan to consider amendments designed to alter Brexit’s course.

The final lineup of amendments to be voted on will not be announced until Tuesday, hours before the latest Brexit debate and voting begins.

Several amendments are designed to delay Britain’s planned March 29 exit from the European Union or make a “no-deal” Brexit impossible.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said Sunday that her party would back the movement to delay Brexit.

May’s Brexit divorce plan was soundly rejected by Parliament two weeks ago. She is scrambling to gain more backing.

