UK police use Taser to subdue man inside Parliament gate

LONDON (AP) — U.K. police have used a Taser to subdue a man inside the main gate of Britain’s Parliament.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man was trying to get into Parliament. The incident took place at 1155 GMT (6:55 a.m. EST) Tuesday and was quickly brought under control.

The man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at the same entrance where an extremist stabbed policeman Keith Palmer to death on March 22, 2017.

Palmer was one of five people killed by 52-year-old Khalid Masood in the attack on Westminster Bridge and Parliament. Masood was then shot dead by police.

