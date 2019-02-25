Ukraine candidate urges public to propose future Cabinet

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — A comedian who is leading Ukraine’s presidential election race on Monday urged his supporters to propose candidates for top government jobs.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who plays the nation’s president in a popular TV series, called on his backers to suggest candidates for prime minister, foreign and defense ministers and other top officials. Zelenskiy said in a video message Monday that Ukrainians have grown sick of presidents naming their friends to key positions.

He challenged the public to name candidates for top government jobs on his campaign’s website and its Facebook page.

“Let’s do it together,” Zelenskiy said.

Opinion polls have shown Zelenskiy ahead of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in the run-up to the March 31 vote.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

Zelenskiy’s popularity has been driven both by his TV star status and by public dismay with current leaders. Ukraine has seen economic troubles and a sharp drop in living standards after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and Russia’s support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

The most recent poll completed last week had 26.4 percent backing Zelenskiy, while Poroshenko was supported by 18 percent and Tymoshenko was backed by 13.8 percent. Most others in the crowded field of 44 candidates are trailing far behind.

The poll of 2,042 people was conducted by Kiev International Institute of Sociology and had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.