WJ Wire
Ukraine candidate urges talks to end conflict in east

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during his interview with The Associated Press, in Kiev, Ukraine. A comedian who is leading Ukraine's presidential election race has urged his supporters to propose candidates for top government jobs. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who plays the nation's president in a popular TV series, called on his backers to suggest candidates for prime minister, foreign and defense ministers and other top officials. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, FIle)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 8:51am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 8:55am
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — A comedian leading Ukraine’s presidential race says the country needs to negotiate with Russia to put an end to fighting in the east.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who plays the nation’s president in a popular TV series, has surged ahead of incumbent Petro Poroshenko and ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, according to opinion polls ahead of the March 31 election.

Zelenskiy said late Thursday that if he wins his top priority would be saving lives, adding that talks are the only way to end the separatist conflict in the country’s east that erupted after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

He said he would encourage the United States and Britain to join peace talks that have been brokered by France and Germany. But he stressed, “there will be no compromises on Ukraine’s sovereignty” and “no trading in territories.”

