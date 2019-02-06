Ukraine’s exiled ex-president warns of possible vote rigging

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s exiled former president, who was found guilty of fueling a deadly separatist conflict in the east, is warning of possible vote rigging in the country’s upcoming presidential election.

Ukrainians will vote March 31 to elect a new president. Former President Viktor Yanukovych fled the country in February 2014 following months of anti-government protests. Russia used his appeal to send troops to Ukraine as a justification for annexing the Crimean peninsula.

Yanukovych spoke to the press Wednesday in Moscow, breaking more than a year of silence. He would not endorse any of the over 30 Ukrainian presidential candidates but accused President Petro Poroshenko of plotting vote rigging.

A Kiev court last month found Yanukovych guilty of treason and of helping Russia to annex Crimea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.