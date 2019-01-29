UN: More than 130 migrants appear to be missing off Djibouti

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says more than 130 migrants are thought to be missing after two boats capsized off the tiny East African nation of Djibouti.

A statement says local police have found five bodies so far and search efforts are underway. Witnesses say the boats were overloaded and large waves caused them to capsize about a half-hour after departing.

The migration agency says its team at the site has found a survivor who reportedly boarded a boat with another 130 people, including 16 women.

Migrants from the Horn of Africa region often set off from Djibouti to cross the Bab al-Mandab Strait for the Arabian Peninsula with hopes of finding work in rich Gulf countries.

