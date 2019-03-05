SECTIONS
UN report on firms linked to Israeli settlements stalls anew

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 7:53am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 8:19am
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief says her office will not publish as expected this month a highly controversial report about companies doing business in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The move by High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet follows a campaign by the United States and others to squelch publication of what Israel called a “blacklist” that could drive away companies.

U.N. officials made public on Tuesday a letter she sent citing the “complexity” of the task mandated by the Human Rights Council in 2016.

The report has been delayed before. It was expected to be published during the council’s session that ends March 22.

Last year, the rights office said 206 companies, mostly Israeli and American, were facing a review of business practices involving Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

