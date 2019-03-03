SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

UNC’s Roy Williams falls near bench, helped off court

North Carolina coach Roy Williams discusses a call with an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Clemson on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 5:11pm
Modified March 2, 2019 at 5:16pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams fell near the bench during the first half of a game Saturday and was led to the locker room.

Williams has been affected by episodes of light-headedness and vertigo in the past, including when he fell during a game in 2016. He was helped up after going down at Clemson on Saturday and taken off the court, escorted by team personnel. Williams was cheered on his way out and lifted his hand to acknowledge the applause.

Williams turned quickly after watching a 3-pointer by Coby White when he fell. He did not return for the start of the second half.

The Tar Heels held a 35-33 lead on Clemson when Williams left.

___

TRENDING: CNN Host and Obama Alum Van Jones Praises Trump Policies on Poverty and Legal System

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Khloe Kardashian absolves Woods of homewrecking, not pain
UNC’s Roy Williams falls near bench, helped off court
Heath scores as US women tie England 2-2 at SheBelieves Cup
Spring roundup: Farquhar returns, Syndergaard goes wild
Barrett, Reddish lead No. 3 Duke past Miami, 87-57
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×