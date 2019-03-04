SECTIONS
Military WJ Wire World News
Print

US Deploys Advanced Anti-Missile System in Israel

Israel US MilitaryKim Jun-beom / Yonhap via APIn this July 4, 2017, file photo, a US highly advanced missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea. The US has deployed THAAD in Israel for the first time, the American and Israeli militaries announced, reflecting their shared concerns about Iran's development of powerful missiles. An Israeli army spokesman, told reporters that a THAAD battery, flown in from the US and Europe, arrived Monday, March 4, 2019, at an air force base in southern Israel. (Kim Jun-beom / Yonhap via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 7:59am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 1:17pm
Print

The U.S. has deployed a highly advanced missile defense system in Israel for the first time, the American and Israeli militaries announced, reflecting their shared concerns about Iran’s development of powerful missiles.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, as a testament to the strength of the two countries’ military ties.

Netanyahu added that the defense system makes Israel “even stronger in order to deal with near and distant threats from throughout the Middle East.”

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, told reporters that a THAAD battery, flown in from the U.S. and Europe, arrived Monday at an air force base in southern Israel.

He said that the defense battery has only been installed a few times elsewhere in the world, and tested the U.S. ability to carry out accelerated deployment of such powerful and complex weapons.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

Israel already has an advanced multi-layered missile defense system, capable of intercepting everything from advanced guided long-range missiles outside the atmosphere to short-range unguided rockets fired from neighboring Gaza.

During this week’s drill, the THAAD battery, which shoots down long and intermediate-range missiles, will bolster Israel’s existing systems.

The deployment is temporary, and for now, the THAAD system will not be permanently integrated into the Israeli defense shield, Conricus said.

The U.S. military echoed said the deployment demonstrates the United States’ “continued commitment to Israel’s regional security” and more broadly shows that U.S. forces can “respond quickly and unpredictably to any threat, anywhere, at any time.”

Do you think Israel will benefit from this system?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Conricus described the deployment as a defensive drill unrelated to current developments in the region, but it comes amid tensions with Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.

Earlier this year, tensions nearly escalated into a confrontation between the longtime foes when Israel struck Iranian military targets in Syria in retaliation for Iran launching a missile from Damascus toward northern Israel.

The Iranian missile was successfully intercepted by Israel’s defensive shield.

Israeli officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Iran’s development of long-range missiles as well as Hezbollah’s vast arsenal of rockets and missiles in neighboring Lebanon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Facebook prohibits foreign-funded ads for Indonesia election
Japan’s Kyodo news says court has OK’d Ghosn release on bail
Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020
Inslee tops $1M in donations for 2020 presidential campaign
Activists campaign for treaty to end violence against women
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×