Share
News

Breaking: US Military Downs Two Ballistic Missiles, Opens Fire on Hostile Boats

 By The Associated Press  December 31, 2023 at 3:00am
Share

The U.S. military said Sunday it shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Hours later, four boats tried to attack the same ship, but U.S. forces opened fire, killing several of the armed crews, the U.S. Central Command said.

No one was injured on the ship.

The Singapore-flagged Maersk Hanzghou reported it had already been hit by a missile Saturday night while crossing the Southern Red Sea and requested assistance, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The American Navy’s USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the call for help, and the Denmark-owned vessel was reportedly seaworthy and no injuries were noted, the statement added.

Trending:
Maine Secretary of State Cut Trump Out ... Now State GOP Is Looking to Return the Favor

“This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19,” the CENTCOM statement said.

In another statement, CENTCOM said the same ship issued an additional distress call about a second attack “by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats.”

The attackers fired small arms weapons at the Maersk Hanzghou, getting to within about 65 feet of the vessel, CENTCOM said.

A security team aboard the ship returned fire, the central command said.

U.S. helicopters from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and the Gravely responded to the distress call and while issuing verbal warnings to the attackers.

The small boat crews opened fire on the helicopters using small arms, the statement said.

“The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense,” sinking three of the four boats, killing the crews while the fourth boat fled the area, CENTCOM said.

No damage to U.S. personnel or equipment was reported.

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed attacks on ships in the Red Sea that the Houthis claim are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports.

Related:
US Mom Suspected of Killing Her Children Is Found and Arrested in United Kingdom

They say their attacks aim to end Israel’s air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip following the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

On Saturday, the top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East said Houthi rebels have shown no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea even as more nations join the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic begins to pick up.

Since the Pentagon announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter the attacks just over 10 days ago, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the Red Sea region, and none has been hit by drone or missile strikes, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Associated Press interview.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




US Mom Suspected of Killing Her Children Is Found and Arrested in United Kingdom
Surfer Dead in Hawaii After Encounter with Aggressive Wildlife
UFC Legend Announces Return to the Octagon
Freighter Fire Off US Coast Is Finally Extinguished After Days of Burning, Cargo at Center of Disaster
Legendary Standup Comic Dead at 97
See more...

Conversation