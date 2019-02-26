SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

US general says no military threat on southern border

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 8:58am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general for homeland defense says there is no military threat coming from the southern border with Mexico, but his focus in on “very real” threats from China and Russia.

Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, told a Senate committee Tuesday that America has vulnerabilities in the Arctic region.

He says proposed barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border could increase security. President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency along the southern border to fund his proposed wall.

Senators are questioning the need for the wall and suggesting U.S. troops are being used as political props in a fake emergency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US general says no military threat on southern border
Ex-NBA player Bibby faces allegations of sexual misconduct
Auriemma to miss 2nd consecutive game due to illness
US appeals court blesses AT&T’s $81B merger with Time Warner
Stocks trade mixed on conflicting reports on US economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×