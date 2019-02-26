SECTIONS
US home prices rise at slower pace for 9th straight month

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, photo a price reduced for sale sign sit in front of a home in north Dallas. On Tuesday, Feb. 26, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for December is released. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 7:00am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 7:02am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US home price gains slowed for the ninth straight month in December, reflecting weaker sales and higher mortgage rates.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 4.2 percent from a year earlier, down from 4.6 percent in November, according to a report released Tuesday.

Home sales and price increases cooled considerably last year and have been a drag on the economy. Previous price gains have put many homes out of reach for would-be buyers, and a jump in mortgage rates last fall also held back sales, which plunged 8.5 percent last year.

Prices rose the fastest in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Atlanta. Seattle and Portland, which spent months as the hottest real estate markets nationwide, ranked 11th and 16th in price gains in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





