Breaking: US Military Aircraft Down Over East Mediterranean

 By The Associated Press  November 11, 2023 at 2:45pm
A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.

The command said in a statement that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations.

It said the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved.

The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to.

The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

You can find the full statement from U.S. European Command below:

Will the United States enter another war in the Middle East?

On the evening of November 10, a U.S. military aircraft conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean suffered a mishap and went down.

Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time.

The cause of the training incident is currently under investigation.

However, we can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity.

We will provide more information as the situation develops.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

