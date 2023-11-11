Breaking: US Military Aircraft Down Over East Mediterranean

A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.

BREAKING: US military aircraft conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean crashed last night in what has been deemed an accident — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 11, 2023

The command said in a statement that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations.

It said the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved.

The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to.

The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

You can find the full statement from U.S. European Command below:

Will the United States enter another war in the Middle East? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (1270 Votes) No: 16% (248 Votes)

On the evening of November 10, a U.S. military aircraft conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean suffered a mishap and went down.

Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time.

The cause of the training incident is currently under investigation.

However, we can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity.

We will provide more information as the situation develops.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.