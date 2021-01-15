Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

US Military Draws Down to Troop Level Ordered by Trump in Afghanistan

An Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 19, 2020.Rahmat Gul / APAn Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 19, 2020. (Rahmat Gul / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 14, 2021 at 11:04pm
Mewe Share P Share

The U.S. military has met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500 by Friday.

Christopher Miller, in his final days as the acting secretary of defense, announced the 2,500-troop level, saying it brings the United States “closer than ever to ending nearly two decades of war.”

He said the U.S. remains in position to “ensure that Afghanistan is never again used to harbor those who seek to bring harm to the United States of America.”

President Donald Trump, who ordered the reduction in November, when there were about 4,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, said Thursday that troop levels in Afghanistan had reached a 19-year low.

Last February his administration struck a deal with the Taliban to reduce American troop levels in phases and to be gone by May 2021. It is unclear how the incoming Biden administration will proceed.

TRENDING: Blue Lives Matter Organization Calls Out Democrats Over Their Sudden Change of Heart

President-elect Joe Biden, who has advocated keeping a force in Afghanistan to ensure that extremist groups like al-Qaida are unable to launch attacks on the United States, faces a number of questions on Afghanistan.

One is how and whether to proceed with fledgling peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Trump in his brief statement alluded to his longstanding desire to get out of Afghanistan entirely.

“I will always be committed to stopping the endless wars,” he said, referring to U.S. wars that have dragged on in Afghanistan since 2001 and in Iraq since 2003.

Do you approve of the US military's withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Military commanders pulled more than 1,500 troops out of the country in the last few weeks.

At Trump’s order, commanders also cut U.S. troop levels in Iraq to 2,500 from about 3,000 in the same period. Miller confirmed Friday that the Iraq withdrawal had been completed.

He said the Pentagon is planning for troop reductions to zero by May, adding that “any such future drawdowns remain conditions-based.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Mike Pence Reaches Out to Kamala Harris Ahead of Inauguration
Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion COVID Plan That Calls for Doubling the Federal Minimum Wage
US Military Draws Down to Troop Level Ordered by Trump in Afghanistan
Widow of TV Legend Mister Rogers, Joanne Rogers, Dead at Age 92
Major Airlines Will Ban Guns in Checked Bags Bound for DC
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×