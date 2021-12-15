Share
In this handout infrared photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland fires a laser weapon system at a target floating in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Middle East. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert / U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

US Navy Announces it 'Successfully' Fired a Laser Weapon in the Middle East

 By The Associated Press  December 15, 2021 at 3:49am
The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday that it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Middle East, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The test Tuesday saw the USS Portland test-fire its Laser Weapon System Demonstrator at the target in the Gulf of Aden, the body of water separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

In a statement, the Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet described the laser as having “successfully engaged” the target. Previously, the Portland used the laser to bring down a flying drone in May 2020.

The Gulf of Aden sits along the southern coast of war-torn Yemen, which has been at war since Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized its capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015, but the stalemate conflict has dragged on for years, becoming the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and killing an estimated 110,000 people.

The war also has gone into the surrounding waterways, such as the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the sea to the Gulf of Aden.

These waterways lead to the Suez Canal and onto the Mediterranean Sea, making them crucial for international shipping and global energy supplies.

The Houthis have deployed drone boats in these waters; the boats can be piloted remotely and sent up to a target before detonating.

These boats are suspected of being built with Iran’s help.

Is Iran arming the Houthis?

Emirati officials in 2018 showed off footage they described as coming from a drone boat computer that had Iranians building components for the boat’s guidance system, with a hat visible in the background of one picture bearing the symbol of Iran’s hard-line paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Iran has denied arming the Houthis, though United Nations experts, independent analysts and Western nations point to evidence showing Tehran’s link to the weapons.

The Portland, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, has its home port in San Diego.

The ship is deployed as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group that’s now in the Middle East.

