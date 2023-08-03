Share
In this photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Atlantic Ocean on July 20.
In this photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Atlantic Ocean on July 20. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso - U.S. Navy / AP)

US Navy Sailors Arrested on Espionage, Bribery Charges After Ties to Foreign Enemy Discovered

 By The Associated Press  August 3, 2023 at 9:56am
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and ties to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, according to the U.S. officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County, which is north of Los Angeles, and charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, the U.S. officials said. It was unclear if the two cases were related.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Federal officials were expected to release more details at a press conference scheduled in San Diego later Thursday.

Conversation