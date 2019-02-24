US officials honor UK man who tends memorial of US Airmen

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — U.S. officials have honored a British man who has for decades tended a memorial for 10 U.S. World War II airmen who sacrificed their lives to save children in Sheffield, England.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson sent a tweet Saturday thanking Tony Foulds for “remembering and honoring our Airmen.” Missouri Governor Michael Parson has issued a proclamation honoring Foulds for his “profound devotion” to commemorating the crew of the B-17 nicknamed “Mi Amigo.”

Missouri pilot Lt. John Kriegshauser was attempting to land his damaged plane at a Sheffield park in 1944 when he pulled up to avoid a group of children and crashed into the woods.

Foulds, 82, was one of those children.

The U.S. and Royal Air Force honored the crew with a flypast Friday, fulfilling Foulds’ lifelong dream.

