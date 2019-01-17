US presses ahead with border wall in court despite shutdown

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HOUSTON (AP) — A government attorney in South Texas says that during the ongoing partial government shutdown, he only has been allowed to work on cases related to a proposed border wall.

The Texas Civil Rights Project released a transcript Thursday of a hearing in a case where the U.S. government has sued a local landowner for her property.

President Donald Trump triggered a shutdown by demanding for $5.7 billion to build a wall, and immigration authorities have said they want to start building in February.

According to the transcript, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez noted government attorneys working on border wall cases haven’t been furloughed despite the shutdown.

Attorney Eric Paxton Warner, responded, “This is all I’m allowed to work on, Your Honor.”

Warner and spokesmen for prosecutors didn’t immediately return messages.

