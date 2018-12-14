US retail sales rose scant 0.2% in November

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales increased a slight 0.2% in November, as strong sales tied to holiday shopping were offset by lower gasoline prices.

The Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales have climbed a solid 5.3% so far this year. In November, non-store retail sales — a category that includes Internet brands such as Amazon — jumped 2.3%. Furnishers, electronics stores and health stores also enjoyed a solid bump as the holiday shopping season got into full swing.

But some of that sales growth was hampered by gas stations, which saw a 2.3% drop in purchases last month. Higher gas prices in October, along with increased auto-buying, had helped propel broader retail sales gains of 1.1% during that month. Excluding gas, November retail sales rose a healthy 0.5%.

