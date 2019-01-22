US service member killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says an American service member has been killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan.

A military statement says the incident is under investigation, and details were not released. The statement issued Tuesday did not name the service member or the branch of the military, pending notification of the family.

News of the death came the same day that a suicide bombing attack by the Taliban on an Afghan military base in eastern Maidan Wardak province killed at least 45 people and wounded as many as 70 others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.