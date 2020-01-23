SECTIONS
News
Print

US Treasury Chief Mnuchin Shrugs Off Greta Thunberg - 'Who is She?'

Great ThunbergRonald Patrick / Getty ImagesSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to participants at a climate change protest on Jan. 17, 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Ronald Patrick / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published January 23, 2020 at 3:59am
Print

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a shot at 17-year-old Greta Thunberg on Thursday, saying she was in no position to give advice on climate change because she hasn’t been to college yet.

At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos, Mnuchin dismissed Thunberg’s suggestion that governments and companies need to cut back dramatically on their use of fossil fuels.

When asked how that would affect the U.S. economic model, Mnuchin responded with a question.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused,” he said. Then following a brief pause, he said it was “a joke.”

“After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us,” he concluded.

TRENDING: As House Dems Get Out of Impeachment Quagmire, Maxine Waters Drags Them Right Back In

Thunberg waited a while before responding to Mnuchin’s comments.

In a trio of tweets, Thunberg, who is on a gap year from school until August, said “it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up.”

Without naming Mnuchin in particular, she added that “either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation or explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments.”

Thunberg will likely face further questions on Mnuchin’s remarks when she holds a press briefing Friday at a climate strike with other young people in Davos, on what is the final day of this year’s gathering of the elites.

Mnuchin confirmed to The Associated Press that he earned a degree in economics from Yale University, before moving on to working for Goldman Sachs and then the Trump administration.

In between, he founded the film production company Dune Entertainment, which in addition to helping out in the relaunch of the “Mad Max” franchise in 2015, has “The Lego Movie” and “Wonder Woman” among its credits.

RELATED: Thunberg Accuses World Leaders of Not Sufficiently Loving Their Children

Does Greta Thunberg know what she is talking about?

To her supporters around the world, Thunberg has become a role model, not least for her criticism of U.S. policy, particularly President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the country out of the Paris accord.

Mnuchin insisted Thursday that U.S. policy has been misinterpreted, and that President Donald Trump “absolutely believes” in a clean environment.

“What the president objects to is the Paris agreement, because he thought it was an unfair agreement for the United States,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Outraged Puerto Ricans Protest Over Unused Emergency Aid in Wake of Earthquake
Legendary 'PBS NewsHour' Host Jim Lehrer Dead at Age 85
US Treasury Chief Mnuchin Shrugs Off Greta Thunberg - 'Who is She?'
Zion Williamson Surpasses Enormous Expectations in Stunning NBA Debut
'Monty Python' Star and Founding Member Terry Jones Dead at Age 77
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×