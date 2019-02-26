SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Using 1 germ to fight another when today’s antibiotics fail

Yale University researcher Benjamin Chan, who studies viruses that attack bacteria, holds bacteriophage treatment for patient Ella Balasa, of Richmond, Va., at Osborn Memorial Laboratories, in New Haven, Conn., Thursday Jan. 17, 2019. Bacteriophages were discovered a century ago but largely shelved when easier-to-use antibiotics came along. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 11:19pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 11:20pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Scientists are racing to find novel ways to treat infections when traditional antibiotics fail, and they’re developing unusual approaches such as pitting one germ against another.

In one experiment, a patient inhaled a virus culled from sewage to try to tame her bacterial lung infection. Viruses called phages are bacteria’s natural predators. Scientists try to find the phage that matches the patient’s bug.

Increasingly people are dying of infections that once were easy to treat, as bacteria rapidly evolve to resist today’s best medicines.

Another potential new option starves bacteria, tricking bugs into taking in a mimic of the iron they need to grow. Other researchers are trying to rev up the immune system to better fight back.

All the research is in early stages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Using 1 germ to fight another when today’s antibiotics fail
Fierce winter storm that hit West reaches California
Nigerians start another day of waiting on election results
Friends seek to clear Houston couple killed in drug raid
California district stalls West drought plan over lake money
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×