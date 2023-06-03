Share
News
Cardinal Mauro Bassetti, center, blesses the altar of the confession during a penitential rite inside St. Peter's Basilica Saturday.
Cardinal Mauro Bassetti, center, blesses the altar of the confession during a penitential rite inside St. Peter's Basilica Saturday. (Gregorio Borgia / AP)

Vatican cardinal performs rite at desecrated altar in St. Peter's Basilica after naked protest

 By The Associated Press  June 3, 2023 at 10:10am
Share

The head of St. Peter’s Basilica performed a special rite Saturday after a man stripped naked and hopped on the main altar with the words “Save children of Ukraina” written on his back.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti performed the penitential rite following the desecration of the altar with other priests and members of the faithful.

According to Vatican News, a Polish man approached the basilica’s high altar on Thursday at closing time, undressed and jumped up on the marble altar.

Photos of the incident showed the bald man in just black socks and sneakers with his back to the pews.

The man didn’t resist when gendarmes approached and took him to the Vatican police station. He was handed over to Italian police, who issued an expulsion order requiring him to leave Italy, Vatican News reported.

Trending:
'I Don't Know if I'm Supposed to Say This': Trump Reveals Phone Call Where He Made Unexpected Request of Hannity

It was the latest incident of disturbances at the Vatican in recent months.

Last summer, climate activists glued their hands to a statue in the Vatican Museums to draw attention to climate change; they are now on trial for aggravated damage in the Vatican City State tribunal.

Last month, a man in a car rushed the gates of Vatican City at night, speeding past gendarmes who fired on the vehicle.

He made it into an internal courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being stopped. He was sent to a nearby hospital for psychiatric care.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Vatican cardinal performs rite at desecrated altar in St. Peter's Basilica after naked protest
GOP 2024 Hopefuls Gathering at Iowa Rally - But Trump Is Nowhere to Be Seen
Governor Set to Sign Sweeping Firearm Legislation to 'Modernize' Gun Laws
Security Guard Under Arrest After Woman Killed Near Locked Air Raid Shelter
Commando Battalion and 700 NATO Troops Headed to European Flashpoint After Violent Unrest
See more...

Conversation