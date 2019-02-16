SECTIONS
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse

By AP Reports
Published at 2:09am
Modified February 16, 2019 at 2:22am
ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has defrocked former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after Vatican officials found him guilty of soliciting for sex while hearing Confession.

The punishment announced on Saturday for the once-powerful prelate and Archbishop of Washington comes a few days before Pope Francis is to lead an extraordinary gathering of bishops from around the world over the sex abuse crisis which has eroded the faith of many Catholics and threatened his papacy.

Defrocking means McCarrick, 88, who now lives in a friary in Kansas after he lost his title of cardinal last year, won’t be allowed to celebrate Mass or other sacraments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

