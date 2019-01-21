Venezuelan security forces fire tear gas against protesters

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Security forces have fired tear gas against a group of protesters in Venezuela’s capital after an apparent uprising by a national guard unit.

The disturbance early Monday in a poor neighborhood of Caracas started hours after a group of men dressed in military fatigues and carrying assault weapons published a video that went viral on social media saying they won’t recognize President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

In the video, a man identifying himself as Sgt. Armando Figueroa urges Venezuelans to take to the streets in support.

It’s unclear what happened to the mutinous guardsmen but in the nearby neighborhood of Cotiza residents could be seen banging pots and pans and throwing rocks at police officers stationed outside the national guard post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.