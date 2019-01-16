Venezuela’s opposition outlines roadmap for power transfer

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress has declared President Nicolas Maduro “illegitimate,” moving a step closer to implementing a plan to challenge the socialist leader by declaring a caretaker government and calling early elections.

A resolution adopted Tuesday accuses Maduro of “usurping” power and says his administration’s acts will no longer carry legal authority. Another resolution seeks to pry the military’s loyalty away from Maduro by offering protection to members of the armed forces who support any transitional government.

However, though weakened by Venezuela’s economic collapse, Maduro so far has retained the support of the generals and other government institutions, including the courts, which previously ruled actions by the National Assembly invalid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.