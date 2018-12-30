Verizon reaches deal to continue carrying Disney channels

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Verizon customers can continue to watch ESPN, ABC and other channels owned by Disney after the two companies announced a deal over programming fees.

The telecommunications giant and the entertainment company said in a joint statement Sunday: “Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement.”

The statement said details would be released in the coming days.

The companies faced a Dec. 31 deadline. Without an agreement, Verizon’s Fios network would have stopped carrying Disney channels.

