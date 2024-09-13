Share
News
A British police officer is seen in an undated file photo.
A British police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (Hirurg / Getty Images)

Dover, Delaware Dispatchers Get Strange Call - Minutes Later, An Active Rescue Is Underway in the English Channel

 By The Associated Press  September 13, 2024 at 10:01am
Share

Police dispatchers in Delaware’s capital city are being lauded for helping direct rescuers to a boat foundering in the English Channel, thousands of miles away.

Dispatchers for the city of Dover found themselves at the center of an international rescue effort last month after receiving a call from an Albanian man who thought he was calling emergency personnel in Dover, England.

The mix-up happened Aug. 27, when the man learned that his brother’s boat was sinking in the English Channel, according to Delaware authorities.

Trending:
Sean Hannity Cut Off Live on Air While Bashing Illegal Immigration, Leaving Viewers Only Seeing Kamala Harris

“The caller had conducted an internet search for the ‘Dover Police Department’ and the first search result on the screen proved to be the Dover, Delaware Police Department,” police officials said in a news release Thursday.

“The family member thought they were calling Dover, England, but was connected with our agency here in the United States.”

Recognizing that trying to refer the frantic caller to authorities in England could cost valuable time, Communications Operator MacKenzie Atkinson kept the man on the line and began collecting critical information.

The caller provided the coordinates of the vessel, and Atkinson, who had recently acquired certification from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, followed protocols for a vessel in distress, officials said.

Do you like to go on the ocean?

Meanwhile, Communications Officer Connor Logan began making international notifications.

Within four minutes, he established contact with several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, French Coast Guard, His Majesty’s Coastguard in England, the United Kingdom’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Coordination Center and police stations in Dover, England, officials said.

Dover police said that 15 minutes and 48 seconds after the initial call, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed that rescuers were on their way to the vessel.

Dover police said they received confirmation on Sept. 5 that the vessel and everyone on board were safely returned to the Port of Dover, England.

Dover police officials have nominated Atkinson, Logan and two other communications officers on duty during the emergency for a Distinguished Unit Commendation.

Related:
Boar's Head Closing US Plant Tied to Deadly Outbreak, Will Permanently Discontinue Product

“Their ability to coordinate an international rescue effort while maintaining the safety of our local community is a testament to their exceptional skill and commitment,” Matthew Carey, emergency communications manager, said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Boar's Head Closing US Plant Tied to Deadly Outbreak, Will Permanently Discontinue Product
Astronauts Left Stuck in Space Release First Public Comment Since Rejecting Boeing's Return Capsule as Too Risky
High School Football Games Canceled as Police Hunt for Gunman Nears Second Week
Dover, Delaware Dispatchers Get Strange Call - Minutes Later, An Active Rescue Is Underway in the English Channel
Military Court Sentences 3 Americans, 34 Others to Death
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation