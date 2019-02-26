Video: EPA gave false statement after AP reporter manhandled

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released security camera footage undermines Trump administration claims that a reporter for The Associated Press tried to force her way into the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters to cover a summit last year on drinking water contaminants.

Video obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows a security guard grab AP reporter Ellen Knickmeyer by the shoulders on May 22 and shove her out of the agency’s lobby.

Then-EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox subsequently claimed Knickmeyer was removed after she “proceeded to push through the security entrance.” The video shows Knickmeyer never physically resisted the guards or tried to push through the barrier.

AP, CNN and E&E News were initially barred from attending the summit, though other media outlets had reserved seats. EPA officials later apologized to Knickmeyer.

