WJ Wire
Video: EPA gave false statement after AP reporter manhandled

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 2:40pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released security camera footage undermines Trump administration claims that a reporter for The Associated Press tried to force her way into the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters to cover a summit last year on drinking water contaminants.

Video obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows a security guard grab AP reporter Ellen Knickmeyer by the shoulders on May 22 and shove her out of the agency’s lobby.

Then-EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox subsequently claimed Knickmeyer was removed after she “proceeded to push through the security entrance.” The video shows Knickmeyer never physically resisted the guards or tried to push through the barrier.

AP, CNN and E&E News were initially barred from attending the summit, though other media outlets had reserved seats. EPA officials later apologized to Knickmeyer.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







