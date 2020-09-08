Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally — just over a week after a member of a conservative group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon’s largest city.

Later, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed in Oregon’s capital city of Salem.

Vehicles waving flags for Trump and in support of police gathered at about noon at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

The rally’s organizers said they would drive toward Salem, but most left the caravan before that.

At one point Monday afternoon, the right-wing crowd clashed with a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-protesters, leading to two arrests. Paint balls were fired between the two groups.

On Aug. 29 Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, was killed in Portland after a pro-Trump caravan went downtown.

Danielson’s suspected killer, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was fatally shot by police on Thursday. Reinoehl was a supporter of antifa.

Protests and riots in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and have continued for more than 100 days.

A fire started outside a police precinct on Portland’s north side resulted in about 15 arrests during protests on Sunday night into Monday morning, police said.

Protesters began marching about 9 p.m. Sunday and stopped at the North Precinct Community Policing Center, the site of several violent riots in recent months.

Officials warned demonstrators against entering the precinct property, saying they would be trespassing and subject to arrest.

Shortly after arriving, the crowd began chanting, among other things, “burn it down,” police said. Some in the group lit a mattress on fire.

Charges included interfering with an officer, resisting arrest, reckless burning and possession of a destructive device.

