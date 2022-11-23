Parler Share
News
A Walmart employee, center, speaks with police at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday in Chesapeake, Virginia.
A Walmart employee, center, speaks with police at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday in Chesapeake, Virginia. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Walmart Issues Statement After Mass Shooting at Virginia Store Claims Numerous Victims

 By The Associated Press  November 22, 2022 at 10:32pm
Parler Share

A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days, police said. The assailant is also dead.

The store in Chesapeake is now safe and will likely be closed for several days during the investigation, Officer Leo Kosinski said in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was not clear who the shooter was or what their motive might have been.

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city,” Mayor Rick W. West said in a statement posted on the city’s Twitter account. “Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news.”

A database run by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows this year has been especially bad. The U.S. has now had 40 mass killings so far this year, second to the 45 that occurred for all of 2019. The database defines a mass killing as at least four people killed, not including the killer.

Trending:
Arizona Election Director Threatens Votes from Deep-Red Counties Might Not Be Counted

The attack at the Walmart came three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17. Earlier in the year, the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso, Texas, and killed 22 people.

Kosinski said he couldn’t say how the shooter died, but that he didn’t believe police fired shots.

The shooting had apparently stopped when police arrived at the store in Chesapeake, which is Virginia’s second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from Walmart were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Walmart tweeted early Wednesday that it was “shocked at this tragic event.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.”

State Sen. Louise Lucas echoed Warner’s sentiment, tweeting that she was “absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




McDonald's Manager Hears Woman Scream, Rushes Into Bathroom to Find Her Giving Birth
China Overwhelmed as 'Zero-COVID' Policy Disastrously Breaks Down
'Isn't Even Close': Federal Reserve Shoots Down Any Hope That Inflation Is Easing
Georgia's Supreme Court Steps In to Protect Life
Germany Stages Pro-LGBT Protest Before World Cup Game, Then Suffers Shocking Loss
See more...

Conversation