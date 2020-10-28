Login
Virtual Nobody: Author of Infamous Anti-Trump NYT Op-Ed Revealed

President Donald Trump speaks after receiving industry endorsements at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks after receiving industry endorsements at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 28, 2020 at 12:50pm
A former Trump administration staffer who penned a scathing anti-Trump Op-Ed and book under the pen name “Anonymous” made his identify public on Wednesday.

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a tweet: “Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote ‘A Warning’ … and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows.”

Taylor has been an outspoken critic of Trump in recent months, and he has a contributor contract with CNN.

Taylor’s anonymous essay was published in 2018 by The New York Times, setting off a White House leak investigation to try to unmask the author.

The revelation may come as a surprise to those who expected “Anonymous” to be a high-ranking Trump administration official.

A Google news search for “Miles Taylor DHS” from Jan. 1 to Sep. 4, 2018 — the day before his Op-Ed was published — returns a total of 14 results.

In the essay, the person, who identified himself only as a senior administration official, said he was part of a secret “resistance” force set on countering Trump’s “misguided impulses” and undermining parts of his agenda.

The author wrote, “Many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

Trump, who had long warned of leaks in the White House, ordered aides to unmask the writer, citing national security concerns to justify a possible Justice Department investigation.

He also issued a demand that the newspaper reveal the author.

The writer penned a follow-up book published last November called “A Warning” that described Trump as volatile, incompetent and unfit to be president.

Trump “stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information,” the author alleged, also citing racist and sexist statements the author claimed Trump made behind closed doors.

Then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed the author as a “coward” for hiding his identity and called his allegations “nothing but lies.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
