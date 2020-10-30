Login
Walmart Backs Down 1 Day After Announcing Removal of Guns, Ammo from Displays

Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesCustomers enter a Walmart store on Sept. 3, 2019, in San Leandro, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 30, 2020 at 2:11pm
Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday, the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country.

Guns and ammunition had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday, Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

The moves come after several days of riots, vandalism and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after a fatal police shooting.

TRENDING: Report: Ivanka Trump Breaks Major Obama Fundraising Record

“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, “ Walmart said in a statement.

“As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







