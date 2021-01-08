Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

'I Want Him Out': Murkowski Clamors for Trump's Resignation, Questions Her Future in GOP

Samuel Corum / Getty ImagesSen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska leaves the Senate floor at the US Capitol on Dec. 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 8, 2021 at 4:11pm
P Share Print

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday that President Donald Trump should resign, making her the first Republican senator to say he should leave office after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News.

Murkowski told the newspaper that if the GOP doesn’t cut ties with Trump, she might leave the party.

“If the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me,” she said.

The four-term senator is one of Congress’ most moderate Republicans and has long had a fraught relationship with some members of her party.

TRENDING: Georgia Democrat Announces He's Switching to Republican Party That 'Is in Desperate Need of Leaders'

Even so, her break with Trump underscores the push by Democrats and some Republicans to remove him from office, even as his term is set to expire in less than two weeks.

There is growing momentum among House Democrats to impeach Trump as early as next week.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should use the 25th Amendment to force Trump from office.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has said he would consider voting to remove Trump should the House approve impeachment articles.

Do you think President Trump should resign?

“He’s either been golfing, or he’s been inside the Oval Office fuming,” Murkowski said of Trump.

She added, “He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing.”

In a speech outside the White House on Wednesday, Trump encouraged a crowd of supporters to head to the Capitol, where a riot resulted in five deaths and forced lawmakers to flee the building.

The storming occurred as Congress was meeting for its certification of Electoral College votes in the presidential race, which Trump has claimed was marred by widespread fraud.

Murkowski has clashed repeatedly with Trump, helping kill his 2017 effort to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

RELATED: Sen. Murkowski Announces She Will Vote To Confirm Barrett to Supreme Court

When she lost her Republican primary for Senate in 2010, she was re-elected as a write-in candidate in the general election despite opposition from Sen. Mitch McConnell, the current Senate majority leader who was minority leader at the time.

She has been in the Senate since 2002, replacing her father, Frank Murkowski, who took office in 1981.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







'I Want Him Out': Murkowski Clamors for Trump's Resignation, Questions Her Future in GOP
FBI Arrests Man Photographed Sitting in Pelosi's Office During Capitol Incursion
Nikki Haley Denounces Trump, Sends Sobering Message to GOP in Wake of Capitol Incursion
Trump Admin Loses Fight to Give States the Right to Refuse Refugees
Feds Announce Charges Against State Lawmaker Who Filmed Himself Inside Capitol During Riot
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×