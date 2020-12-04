Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Wanted Fugitive Killed in Shootout Weeks After Traffic Stop Attack on State Trooper

This poster, from the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page, posted Nov. 24, 2020, shows Andre K. Sterling. Sterling, a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts, was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx borough of New York early Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Massachusetts State Police via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 4, 2020 at 6:16am
P Share Print

A fugitive who shot a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand during a traffic stop two weeks ago was killed early Friday during a gunfight with U.S. marshals in New York City that left two of the officers wounded.

The two deputy marshals injured in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation in the Bronx were treated at a hospital and were expected to recover.

Killed in the shootout was 35-year-old Andre Sterling, officials said in a release. He was wanted for shooting the Massachusetts trooper on Nov. 20.

Sterling had been sought in the shooting of a 28-year-old trooper during a late-night traffic stop in Hyannis on Cape Cod.

Trooper John Lennon was hospitalized after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest. He was released from the hospital several days later.

TRENDING: Here's the Worrying COVID Vaccine Card the Government Is Planning To Issue

Three marshals hunting for Sterling took fire as soon as they entered the Bronx home where they believed Sterling was located, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly.

One deputy was hit in the leg and another was struck in his arm and leg, according to federal officials.

Four Massachusetts state troopers were at the scene to maintain a perimeter.

The gun was recovered, and a second man who was in the apartment was arrested, the official said.

Sterling had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Bill Legalizing Marijuana at Federal Level Passes House with Overwhelming Dem Support
Wanted Fugitive Killed in Shootout Weeks After Traffic Stop Attack on State Trooper
Top Democrats Back Down After Months of Hardball with New COVID Relief Bill in the Works
Biden Reveals Mask-Wearing Request He Will Issue to Every American on Inauguration Day
US Intelligence Director: China Poses Gravest Threat to America, Free World
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×