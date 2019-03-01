SECTIONS
Warmbier’s parents blame NKorea ‘evil regime’ in son’s death

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump says he doesn't think North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was involved in the mistreatment of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died after being detained in the North. Trump says of Kim: "He tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word." The Ohio native was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea on suspicion of stealing a propaganda poster. Warmbier died in 2017, shortly after being sent home in a coma. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 8:25am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 8:34am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of an American college student who died after being detained in North Korea say Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) “and his evil regime” are responsible for his death.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier (WARM’-beer) rebuked President Donald Trump in a statement Friday. After meeting with Kim this week, Trump said he takes Kim “at his word” that Kim was unaware of alleged mistreatment of Otto Warmbier.

The Warmbiers say they remained silent during the Trump-Kim summit but “now we must speak out.”

They say “Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto” and for “unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity.” They said “no excuses or lavish praise can change that.”

Otto Warmbier died in June 2017 after being returned home in a vegetative state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

