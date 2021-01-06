Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Media Outlets Call Huge Georgia Senate Race for Democrat Raphael Warnock

Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta on Monday for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, right, and Jon Ossoff, left.Carolyn Kaster / APPresumptive President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta on Monday for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, right, and Jon Ossoff, left. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 6, 2021 at 12:42am
P Share Print

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party’s reach.

A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, Warnock narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

The Democratic win came after President Donald Trump made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

Warnock said Wednesday he hadn’t yet heard from Loeffler but told CBS “This Morning,” “I’m hearing from the people of Georgia. People are feeling a sense of hope this morning.”

He noted that he grew up in public housing as one of 12 children and was his family’s first college graduate. “That I am serving in the United States Senate in a few days pushes against the grain of so many expectations but this is America and I want some young person who’s watching this to know anything’s possible,” said the Democrat, who was criticized by fellow black pastors for supporting abortion.

TRENDING: Pro-Trump January 6 Rally on Capitol Hill Promises To Be 'Wild' Time

Warnock overcame several troubling incidents in his past, including an alleged child abuse scandal at a church camp he presided over in Maryland and a nasty domestic dispute with his ex-wife, Ouleye Warnock. He also has a history of unpaid bills resulting in tax liens, according to reports this week.

In the second race between Perdue and Jon Ossoff, the Democrat held a very narrow lead, but it was too early to call a winner.

If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress, strengthening presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s standing as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

The Associated Press declared Warnock the winner after an analysis of outstanding votes showed there was no way for Loeffler to catch up to his lead. Warnock’s edge was expected to grow as more ballots were counted from Democratic-leaning areas.

With 97 percent of the vote reported, Decision Desk HQ showed Warnock with 2,111,934 votes (50.38 percent) to Loeffler’s 2,079,821 (49.62 percent).

Under Georgia law, a trailing candidate may request a recount when the margin of an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.

Loeffler declined to concede in a brief message to supporters shortly after midnight.

Do you think Warnock will serve the country well in the Senate?

RELATED: GOP Rep Reverses Course, Says She Will Vote To Certify Election in Light of Capitol Incursion

“We’ve got some work to do here. This is a game of inches. We’re going to win this election,” said Loeffler, a 50-year-old former businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate less than a year ago by the state’s governor.

Loeffler, who remains a Georgia senator until the results of Tuesday’s election are finalized, said she would return to Washington on Wednesday morning to join a small group of senators planning to challenge Congress’ vote to certify Biden’s victory.

“We are going to keep fighting for you,” she said, “This is about protecting the American dream.”

Georgia’s other runoff election pitted Perdue, a 71-year-old former business executive who held his Senate seat until his term expired on Sunday, against Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist. At just 33 years old, Ossoff would be the Senate’s youngest member.

Trump’s allegations of voter fraud in the November election cast a shadow over the runoffs, which were held because no candidate hit the 50 percent threshold in the general election. The president attacked the state’s election chief on the eve of the election and raised the prospect that some votes Tuesday might not be counted.

His fight against perceived voter fraud and irregularities resonated with Republican voters in Georgia. About 7 in 10 agreed with his assertion that Biden was not the legitimately elected president, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,600 voters in the runoff elections.

Even with Trump’s allegations, voters in both parties were drawn to the polls because of the high stakes. AP VoteCast found that 6 in 10 Georgia voters say Senate party control was the most important factor in their vote.

Even before Tuesday, Georgia had shattered its turnout record for a runoff with more than 3 million votes by mail or during in-person advance voting in December. Including Tuesday’s vote, more people ultimately cast ballots in the runoffs than voted in Georgia’s 2016 presidential election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Media Outlets Declare Democrat Jon Ossoff Winner of Crucial Georgia Senate Runoff
Pro-Trump Protests at Statehouses Mostly Peaceful on Violent Day at US Capitol
Biden To Nominate Merrick Garland for Attorney General
Thousands of Christians Put Faith Before Government Mandates To Honor Centuries-Old Traditions
Media Outlets Call Huge Georgia Senate Race for Democrat Raphael Warnock
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×