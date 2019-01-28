Washington baker apologizes for ‘Build that Wall’ cookie

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state baker is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine’s Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media.

KING-TV reports that Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with “Build that Wall” in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.

The cookie was one of several decorated with messages such as “Addicted to Love” and “Cool Beans.” Bellingham says the cookie was a joke and not meant as a political statement.

A woman, Ana Carrera, posted a photo of the cookie on Facebook, saying that as a person with Mexican heritage it felt personal.

Bellingham says someone taped a sign to the shop calling for a boycott.

