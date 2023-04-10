Parler Share
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation in New York City on May 17, 2022.
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation in New York City on May 17, 2022. (Charles Sykes - Invision / AP)

'It Wasn't Easy': 48-Year-Old Actress Hilary Swank Announces Birth of Twins

 By The Associated Press  April 10, 2023 at 8:49am
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl.

On Sunday evening, the 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actress posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on with the caption: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.”

She added on Instagram that she’s “posting from pure heaven.” She and entrepreneur Philip Schneider have been married since 2018.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Swank had been filming her new ABC show “Alaska Daily.” She shared in an interview in October that when her pants didn’t fit during filming, she cut them open and put a jacket on to hide her bump.

“You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you’re growing, and you’re using the bathroom a lot, and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now,’” the two-time Oscar winner said.

Trending:
Whoopi Says She's Speechless After 'The View' Host Forced to Read Legal Note on Trump Arrest - 'I'm Not Saying a Thing'

At January’s Golden Globes, Swank joked on the red carpet that she had “three months to go, and I walked into a store the other day, and this woman goes, ‘Honey, you better start jumping up and down to get that baby out.’ And this other woman like she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, three more months.’”

Ahead of the birth, She lightheartedly shared with her Instagram followers that she was contemplating putting Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” on her delivery playlist.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

