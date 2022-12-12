Parler Share
News
Comedian Dave Chappelle, left, invited Twitter owner Elon Musk, right, onto the stage during his Sunday night comedy show, receiving mixed reactions from the audience.
Comedian Dave Chappelle, left, invited Twitter owner Elon Musk, right, onto the stage during his Sunday night comedy show, receiving mixed reactions from the audience. (AP)

Watch: Dave Chappelle Absolutely Torches Audience After Some Boo Elon Musk

 By The Associated Press  December 12, 2022 at 8:54am
Parler Share

Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.”

They did. Lots of booing.

It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, at Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.

He invited Musk onstage. The billionaire obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some readers may find disturbing.

Trending:
Watch: This Press Briefing Didn't End Well - Karine Jean-Pierre Storms Out After Tense Confrontation With Reporter

Chappelle joked to Musk: “Sounds like some of those people you fired.” As the boos continued to ring out, the comic pointed out, “All those people that are booing — and I’m just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats.”

Twitter is going through massive changes since Musk took over the social media platform, with the first few weeks of tenure seeing widespread layoffs and the restoration of several blocked accounts, including those of former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The other performers from the night, including Rock, Donnell Rawlings from “Chappelle’s Show” and the hip hop group Black Star, came up on stage to say goodnight, while Musk also remained on stage.

That’s when Chappelle asked the crowd not to boo Musk as he needs him to open up the first comedy club on Mars. He also asked Musk if he could help Black Star’s Talib Kweli, who Chappelle said had been banned from Twitter.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, responded by saying: “Twitter customer service here.”

He stayed onstage and shook hands with many of the performers. Attendees had been required to lock up their phones during the show, but a few videos of the encounter made their way online.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Watch: Dave Chappelle Absolutely Torches Audience After Some Boo Elon Musk
Coach of the No. 2 College Basketball Team in the Nation Arrested on Felony Charge
Over a Dozen Bald Eagles Poisoned, Ten of the Birds Still Clinging to Life
College Basketball Hall of Famer Dies - He Won 3 NBA Championships
Descendants of Confederate General Get Devastating Ruling from Judge
See more...

Conversation