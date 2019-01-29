SECTIONS
Weinstein lawyers argue against sex trafficking claim

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves New York Supreme Court in New York. Weinstein’s lawyers say a New York judge should reject sex trafficking claims in a class-action civil lawsuit against the movie mogul. The lawyers said in papers filed late Monday, Jan. 28, that the law was aimed at stopping sex-trafficking rings or ventures that profit from the illicit sex trade. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

By AP Reports
at 11:21am
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers say the movie mogul is not a sex trafficker, despite claims in a class-action lawsuit.

The lawyers in a court filing late Monday urged a New York judge to toss out civil claims by women that claim Weinstein tried to coerce sex in return for movie roles or career enhancement.

They say the women’s lawyers are trying to stretch a law written to counteract modern-day slavery far beyond what Congress could have imagined.

Two New York federal judges already have ruled that the sex trafficking statute can be used in suits against Weinstein.

The written arguments were made by Weinstein attorneys Elior Shiloh (EH’-lee-uhr SHY’-loh) and Alan Dershowitz.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

